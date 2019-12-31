Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Virginia State Police is investigating after a man died in a crash on I-264 E early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the crash occurred west of Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth. The driver, identified as 61-year-old Michael M. Lewis, ran off the roadway and struck a tree. Upon impact with the tree, the vehicle caught fire with Lewis inside.

Lewis died from his injuries at the scene.

Police have learned that speed was not a factor in the crash, and Lewis was not wearing his safety belt at the time. Police are still determining if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.