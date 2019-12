Hokies can’t corral Kentucky’s Bowden in Belk Bowl, lose Bud Foster’s finale

CHARLOTTE, NC – In the final Belk Bowl, which was the final game for Virginia Tech’s legendary defensive coordinator Bud Foster, two touchdowns in the final minute decided the game.┬áKentucky scored twice in the final 15 seconds to defeat Virginia Tech at Bank of America Stadium.

Lynn Bowden Jr. threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Josh Ali with 15 seconds left and Kentucky rallied to beat Virginia Tech 37-30 in the Belk Bowl. Bowden, a converted wide receiver, did most of his damage on the ground before the game-winning TD pass. He ran for 223 yards on 34 carries and scored two touchdowns for the Wildcats. Trailing 30-24, Bowden drove his team 85 yards in 18 plays taking more than eight minutes off the clock before finding Ali in the end zone down the seam. The Wildcats added a final touchdown as time expired when Jordan Wright returned a failed lateral attempt by the Hokies 28 yards for a touchdown.