Hokies can’t corral Kentucky’s Bowden in Belk Bowl, lose Bud Foster’s finale

Posted 3:37 pm, December 31, 2019, by , Updated at 04:12PM, December 31, 2019

Lynn Bowden Jr. #1 of the Kentucky Wildcats. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NC – In the final Belk Bowl, which was the final game for Virginia Tech’s legendary defensive coordinator Bud Foster, two touchdowns in the final minute decided the game. Kentucky scored twice in the final 15 seconds to defeat Virginia Tech at Bank of America Stadium.

Lynn Bowden Jr. threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Josh Ali with 15 seconds left and Kentucky rallied to beat Virginia Tech 37-30 in the Belk Bowl. Bowden, a converted wide receiver, did most of his damage on the ground before the game-winning TD pass. He ran for 223 yards on 34 carries and scored two touchdowns for the Wildcats. Trailing 30-24, Bowden drove his team 85 yards in 18 plays taking more than eight minutes off the clock before finding Ali in the end zone down the seam. The Wildcats added a final touchdown as time expired when Jordan Wright returned a failed lateral attempt by the Hokies 28 yards for a touchdown.

