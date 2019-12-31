Hampton Police investigating armed 7-Eleven robbery

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with an early Monday morning robbery at a local 7-Eleven.

According to police, the call came in at 3:11 a.m. for the robbery. When officers arrived to the store, located in the first block of East Mercury Boulevard, they learned that a white male entered the business, brandished a knife and demanded money.

After taking an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect is described as standing between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall with a medium to heavy-set build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, white gloves and a black mask.

There is no further information at this time.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.