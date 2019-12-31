Greyhound Lines offers free ride home to runaway kids, teens in need

Greyhound Lines helps runaway kids and teenagers get home for the holidays this season — and all year long — with its Home Free program.

According to Greyhound, around 400 kids and teenagers a year get a free ride home to anywhere in the United States. To be eligible for the program, the child has to call the National Runaway Safeline, be between 12 and 21 years old, be named on a runaway report and be willing to be reunited with their family.

Home Free can only be used on two occasions by the same person, according to Greyhound.

Free tickets are also provided for the child’s parent or legal guardian if the child is under the age of 15.

The program is offered in partnership with the National Runaway Safeline. To learn more, click here.

If you or someone you know has run away and wants to come home, call 1-800-RUNAWAY (1-800-786-2929).