First Warning Forecast: Tracking highs in the 50s and plenty of sunshine to start 2020

Happy New Year!

Skies will be mostly clear as we ring in the new year and say goodbye to 2019. It will be much cooler than past nights with lows in the upper 30s to near 40.

We’ll kick off 2020 with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low and mid 50s.

Temperatures will begin to trend above normal Thursday and Friday. Highs Thursday will be in the upper 50s with increasing clouds. Rain will move in late and then stick around throughout the day on Friday and for the first half of Saturday. Temperatures will warm all the way up to 70 on Friday and cool to the low 60s on Saturday.

