× First Warning Forecast: A bit chilly, but dry weather to ring in the New Year

Happy New Year!

Skies will be mostly clear as we ring in the new year and say goodbye to 2019. It will be much cooler than past nights with lows in the upper 30s to near 40.

We’ll kick off 2020 with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Expect highs to be in the upper 40s.

Temperatures will begin to trend above normal Thursday and Friday. Highs Thursday will be in the low 50s with increasing clouds. We are keeping our eye on a system that could bring us some wet weather Friday and Saturday. Models are still in disagreement with when it moves in and out. Keeping a chance for some wet weather on Friday with highs warming to near 60. Rain chances will continue overnight and into the day Saturday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

