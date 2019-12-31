2-vehicle crash involving tractor trailer leaves man dead in Northampton County

NORTHAMPTON Co., Va. – The Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a man dead late Monday night.

According to police, the call for the crash came in at 10:13 p.m. Officers responded to northbound Route 13, north of Brickhouse Drive, and learned that a driver was traveling southbound when he ran off the roadway, struck the median and hit a tractor trailer head-on in the northbound lanes.

The driver, identified as John S. Webb, died at the scene.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Webb was wearing his seatbelt and alcohol was not a contributing factor.

The investigation remains ongoing.

