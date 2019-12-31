2-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach sends 3 people to hospital

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Three people are in the hospital after two cars collided in the 1400 block of Nimmo Parkway Tuesday afternoon.

Units from the Virginia Beach Fire Department, Virginia Beach EMS and the Virginia Beach Police Department responded to a crash with a possible entrapment around 12:16 p.m.

Engine 21 was the first to arrive on scene and reported that there was not an entrapment and that everyone was free from their vehicles.

The victims were taken to local hospitals for minor injuries.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department is continuing to investigate the crash.

There is no further information.

