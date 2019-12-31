2 people displaced in early morning Suffolk fire

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at the Suffolk Station Apartments Tuesday morning.

Emergency Communications was contacted at 6:08 a.m. Crews arrived at the apartments, located in the 300 block of Forest Oak Lane, at 6:13 a.m.

Battalion Chief Demitri Wilson advised that crews found light smoke showing from one of the buildings. The fire was contained to the attic of one apartment and, based on preliminary information, was possibly caused by a bathroom exhaust fan.

The small fire was marked under control at 6:21 a.m. There were no injuries.

The two residents, one adult and one child, are displaced as a result of the fire and will be staying with family members.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.