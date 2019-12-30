Washington Redskins fire team president Bruce Allen

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Less than 12 hours into their offseason, the Redskins have already started making sweeping changes following a 3-and-13 season. Early Monday morning, team owner Dan Snyder fired team president Bruce Allen.

“As this season concludes, Bruce Allen has been relieved of his duties as president of the Washington Redskins and is no longer with the organization,” Snyder said in a statement. “Like our passionate fan base, I recognize we have not lived up to the high standards set by great Redskins teams, coaches and players who have come before us. As we reevaluate our team leadership, culture and process for winning football games, I am excited for the opportunities that lie ahead to renew our singular focus and purpose of bringing championship football back to Washington D.C.”

Hired as general manager/executive vice president on December 17, 2009 – during Allen’s 10-year run as a top executive with the Redskins, the team struggled to a 62-97-and-1 record and failed to win a postseason game. He was promoted to team president in 2011.

Sunday, the Redskins finished their regular season – the fourth straight without a postseason appearance, with a 47-16 loss at the Dallas Cowboys. Washington, which fired head coach Jay Gruden following an 0-and-5 start, failed to win a single game vs. an NFC East division opponent in 2019.