Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain showers and near record temperatures
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Showers and 70s to start the week… Temperatures will start in the mid 60s this morning, about 20 degrees warmer than yesterday morning. We will climb to the mid 70s this afternoon, near record high temperatures for this date. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with on and off showers. A few pockets of heavy rain or even a rumble of thunder are possible. Showers will taper off this evening and clouds will clear out tonight. Lows will drop to the 40s overnight.
Sunshine and cooler air moves in as we end 2019. Expect mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s. Skies will remain clear with temperatures dropping to the 30s as we ring in the new year. Sunshine will continue for New Year’s Day with highs in the low 50s.
Our next round of rain will move in Thursday night to Friday as highs warm back to the 60s.
Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers, Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 10-20G35
Tonight: Clearing Skies. Lows in the mid-upper 40s. Winds: W 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: W 5-15
Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)
December 30th
1935 Winter Weather: 7.4″ snow – Richmond
For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR
Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR
Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR
Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar
Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.