Man charged with DUI after Toano work vehicle crash

TOANO, Va. – A man driving a Cox work vehicle has been charged with a DUI after a Sunday night crash, the James City County Police Department announced.

The crash happened in the 7800 block of Richmond Road between Chickahominy Road and School Lane around 11:13 p.m. Sunday.

A preliminary investigation revealed that 46-year-old Scott Allen McKenney of Lancaster was driving the work van west on Richmond Road when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and hit two utility poles.

The crash caused the road to be closed due to downed power lines. Dominion Energy says Richmond Road is not expected to reopen until sometime Monday afternoon. VDOT has put up some signs in the area, but drivers are still encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

Police say McKenney was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, where he was treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries.

McKenney was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, refusal and reckless driving. He is currently being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail on a $2,500 secured bond.

The crash remains under investigation.

