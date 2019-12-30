× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and cooler Tuesday, New Year’s Eve forecast

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Sunshine and cooler air moves in as we end 2019… Clouds will decrease for the majority of the area tonight and temperatures will plummet from the 70s to the 40s.

Expect mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s. Skies will remain clear with temperatures dropping to the 30s as we ring in the new year. Sunshine will continue for New Year’s Day with highs in the low 50s.

Temperatures will be back on the rise Thursday. Our next round of rain will move in late Thursday and continue through the weekend. Highs both Thursday and Friday will be in the 60s.

Tonight: Clearing Skies. Lows in the mid-upper 40s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: W 5-15

