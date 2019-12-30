Hacks to make your makeup last longer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WXYZ) If you're the kind of person that can't get out of Ulta or Sephora without spending $100 dollars, then this one is for you.

A beauty influencer tested five hacks that claim to make your makeup last longer so you don't waste your money.

We're getting a crash course on makeup, but not on how to wear it. Rather, we learn how to use every last drop!

Welcome to the bountiful world of beauty, where makeup is glamorous, fun and pricey.

Even at Target it's expensive, but if you go to Sephora and Ulta, it's even more expensive.

So, we wanted to know: Is there a way to make your makeup last so you can delay trips to the store?

Makeup artist and @beatbymo Instagrammer Moriah shows us how to use hacks to get the job done, starting with reviving dried out mascara.

Hack #1

Take a cup of warm water and set your mascara tube in there and let sit for a couple hours. Believe it or not, that's enough to loosen up the inside, getting you at least a few more wearings. Also known to do the trick? Adding a couple drops of saline solution. It's no longer dry, and it's basically good as new.

Hack #2

Low on foundation? Mix the leftover with some face lotion and you've got yourself some tinted moisturizer.

Hack #3

A quick fix for the all dreaded broken eyeshadow or blush instead of tossing it? Just mix it with a little rubbing alcohol and it'll become pigmented again. Reshape it, let it dry and you're back in business!

Hack #4

Here's one for your lash stash. Lots of people think they're single-use, but use some rubbing alcohol to pull off excess glue build-up and squeeze out at least four to five more wearings.

Hack #5

As for lipstick, you can pucker up for this. Transforming an unused color from one of your multi-shadow palettes into a beautiful, bold lip. You can just mix a little bit of that with petroleum jelly and it will create a lipstick.

Before you run out and replace your products, get them to work harder and longer for you so you don't waste your money.

______________________

This story was originally published by WXYZ's Ameera David.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc.

For more consumer news and money saving advice, click here.