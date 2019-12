× First Warning Forecast: Mostly clear and chilly as we ring in 2020

Temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 40s overnight behind the front.

High pressure will build in just in time to end the decade. Expect plenty of sunshine on New Year’s Eve with highs in the mid and upper 50s. Even though it will be cooler than past days, it will still be above normal for this time of year. Skies will be mostly clear as we ring in the new year and say goodbye to 2019. It will be much cooler than past nights with lows in the upper 30s to near 40.

We’ll kick off 2020 with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Expect highs to be in the upper 40s.

Temperatures will begin to trend above normal Thursday and Friday. Highs Thursday will be in the low 50s with increasing clouds. We are keeping our eye on a system that could bring us some wet weather Friday and Saturday. Models are still in disagreement with when it moves in and out. Keeping a chance for some wet weather on Friday with highs warming to near 60. Rain chances will continue overnight and into the day Saturday.

