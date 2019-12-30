Colts sign former Old Dominion University standout Zach Pascal to contract extension

Posted 4:25 pm, December 30, 2019, by , Updated at 04:35PM, December 30, 2019

Zach Pascal #14 of the Indianapolis Colts. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Zach will be back with the Colts.

Following the best season of his career, Zach Pascal – the former Old Dominion University standout, has signed a contract extension with the Indianapolis Colts.

In 2019, Pascal played in all 16 games for Indianapolis – starting 13. He led the team in receiving yards (607) and tied for the team lead with five receiving touchdowns.

ODU’s all-time leading receiver (233 career receptions) was the first Monarch to receive an invite to the NFL scouting combine. However, despite being a part of the combine, Pascal went undrafted in 2017. He was cut or waived four times in a nine-month span between September 2017 and June 2018. But he’s found a home in Indianapolis.

Zach Pascal of the Indianapolis Colts catches a pass. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Pascal has played in all 16 games each of the past two seasons.

Related: WATCH: Zach Pascal, former ODU standout, scores acrobatic TD for Colts

Related: Former Old Dominion receiver Zach Pascal has career day in Colts’ victory vs. Houston

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.