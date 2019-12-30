Colts sign former Old Dominion University standout Zach Pascal to contract extension

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Zach will be back with the Colts.

Following the best season of his career, Zach Pascal – the former Old Dominion University standout, has signed a contract extension with the Indianapolis Colts.

In 2019, Pascal played in all 16 games for Indianapolis – starting 13. He led the team in receiving yards (607) and tied for the team lead with five receiving touchdowns.

ODU’s all-time leading receiver (233 career receptions) was the first Monarch to receive an invite to the NFL scouting combine. However, despite being a part of the combine, Pascal went undrafted in 2017. He was cut or waived four times in a nine-month span between September 2017 and June 2018. But he’s found a home in Indianapolis.

Pascal has played in all 16 games each of the past two seasons.

