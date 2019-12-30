Act 3 Podcast: ‘Uncut Gems’, featuring the ‘Kinda Movie Critics’ crew!

Steven Wahl and Chandler Nunnally love movies!

It’s a special New Year’s Podcast Mash-up! While Steven takes some time off this week, Chandler is joined by Treezy, Martin The Mailman, and Yung Leezy from the Kinda Movie Critics podcast!

The hot topic this week is the new film “Uncut Gems”, starring Adam Sandler in perhaps his darkest role yet. Does this film live up to the hype? Is this Sandler’s best film yet?

Listen to find out what this panel thinks, plus the latest film news and the scoop on what’s good to watch right now on streaming and in theaters!

Act One: News

02:10 – “The Mandalorian” Season Two will arrive in Fall 2020

08:45 – “Deadpool 3” in development at Marvel Studios, according to Ryan Reynolds

Act Two: What We’re Watching

14:30 – Treezy and Yung Leezy: “Don’t *Blank* With Cats” on Netflix

18:15 – Martin: “The Expanse” and “6 Underground”

22:00 – Chandler: “Little Women”

Act Three: “Uncut Gems” Review/Discussion

26:20 – Non-Spoilers

49:00 – SPOILERS