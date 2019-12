PORTSMOUTH, Va. – An adult and a child are without a home after a fire at their Churchland Boulevard residence Monday morning.

According to the Portsmouth Fire Department, the call came in at 12:03 a.m. for the fire. When crews responded to the residence in the 6000 block of Churchland Boulevard, they found a small kitchen fire.

The fire was under control and extinguished nine minutes later.

No injuries were reported, and the fire is currently under investigation by the fire marshal’s office.