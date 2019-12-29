Sentara Leigh Hospital placed on lockdown, police investigating following threat

NORFOLK, Va. – Sentara Leigh Hospital was placed on lockdown early Sunday morning due to a threat made against someone in the hospital.

According to Dale Gauding, a spokesperson for the hospital, police were called immediately after the threat was made and are currently working through the situation. Screenings are being conducted on everyone entering the hospital.

Gauding also said that police are actively looking for the person who made the threat.

The hospital continues to be on lockdown and will remain on lockdown until further notice.

This is a developing story.