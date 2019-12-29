Redskins fall to Cowboys in season finale, Washington claims No. 2 pick in next year’s NFL draft

Posted 7:44 pm, December 29, 2019, by

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 29: Case Keenum #8 of the Washington Redskins. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas – In the Washington Redskins’ last chance of the season to win a game against an NFC East opponent they came up short, losing to the Dallas Cowboys 47-16.

With Sunday’s loss, Washington is assured the No. 2 pick in next year’s NFL draft.

After a lackluster first quarter, the Cowboys managed to score two field goals for a 6-0 lead heading into the second quarter.

After a Redskins field goal, the first touchdown of the game was scored with 11:01 remaining in the first half. A 75-yard drive ended in a Dak Prescott touchdown pass to Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys took a 13-3 lead.

Dallas utilized Elliott again in its next scoring play. The running back completed a 33-yard touchdown run to give the Cowboys a 20-3 lead with 3:50 remaining in the second quarter.

