Norfolk sex trafficking awareness event teaches women to protect themselves

A local organization is taking action to protect women from what it says is a trafficking epidemic in the community.

"Queenerosity" held a special sex trafficking awareness event to give women tips and self-defense exercises to protect themselves if they're ever in danger.

"The event is all about bringing awareness, giving them the platform to ask questions and get insight," said event organizer Daisha Daniels. "We also have a part where we're doing some demonstrations of common positions you might find yourself in and how to get to safety."

Local police officers were also at the event to describe techniques predators use so women can be prepared before they find themselves in a dangerous situation.