First Warning Forecast: Spring-like weather on tap Sunday

We will actually see our high temperature late tonight. Temperatures will continue to warm into the mid 60s overnight with a better chance for some showers. We will also see some patchy, dense fog especially on the peninsulas and eastern shore.

Monday will be our warmest day of the week. We may even get close to breaking or challenging the record high temperature. The record high for Norfolk is 74 degrees set back in 1990. We are forecasting highs in the mid 70s. Obviously, this is well-above normal for this time of year. It will be on the breezy side with winds out of the southwest. Gusts up to 25 mph are possible, but this will help pump in that warm air. Expect a few showers possible throughout the day, otherwise mostly cloudy as a cold front moves through. We could even see some storms. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the area at a level 1 for severe weather, which means an isolated severe storm is not out of the question. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts. Temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 40s overnight behind the front.

High pressure will build in just in time to end the decade. Expect plenty of sunshine on New Year’s Eve with highs in the mid and upper 50s. Even though it will be cooler than past days, it will still be above normal for this time of year. Skies will be mostly clear as we ring in the new year and say goodbye to 2019. It will be much cooler than past nights with lows in the upper 30s to near 40.

We’ll kick off 2020 with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Expect highs to be in the upper 40s.

Temperatures will begin to trend above normal Thursday and Friday. Highs Thursday will be in the low 50s with increasing clouds. We are keeping our eye on a system that could bring us some wet weather Friday and Saturday. Models are still in disagreement with when it moves in and out. Keeping a chance for some wet weather on Friday with highs warming to near 60. Rain chances will continue overnight and into the day Saturday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

