MOYOCK, N.C. – The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen at her home in Moyock late Saturday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, Faith Pellini was wearing a dark-colored sweater and shorts and was carrying a silver suitcase.

If you or someone you know has information on Pellini’s whereabouts, call the sheriff’s office at 252-232-2216.