Cleveland Browns fire head coach Freddie Kitchens

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Browns have fired head coach Freddie Kitchens.

In just one season at the helm, he put together a 6-10 record.

Kitchens joined the organization in 2018 as a running backs/associate head coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator October of that year. He was named the team’s head coach in January of 2019.

“I would like to thank Freddie for his dedication and efforts this past season. We are disappointed in our results and feel a change is necessary,” Browns general manager John Dorsey said in a team statement. “Freddie is a good man and good football coach. We wish he and his family nothing but success.”