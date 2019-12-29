3 people injured in church shooting in White Settlement, Texas

Three people were shot at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, on Sunday, Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Mike Drivdahl said.

Police got a call just before 10 a.m. about people with gunshot wounds at the church in White Settlement, a suburb just west of Fort Worth, Drivdahl said.

First responders found three people at the scene who had been shot, all of whom were taken to the hospital in critical condition, he said. The shooter is believed to be among the three injured, he added.

Video of the scene from CNN affiliate KTVT shows several agencies present — including Fort Worth Police, Fort Worth Fire Department and Medstar EMS. Several people can be seen outside the church, which is roped off by yellow police tape.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he was “shocked and saddened” to hear about the shooting.

“As reports come in, please pray for any victims and their families, this congregation, and the law enforcement officials at the scene. My office will assist in any way needed,” he said.