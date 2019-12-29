27th Fighter Squadron return from deployment in time to celebrate New Year’s with family

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Part of the 27th Fighter Squadron returned from deployment on Sunday to celebrate New Year’s with their family at Joint Base Langley-Eustis.

Over 150 1st Fighter Wing and 192nd Virginia Air National Guard Airmen returned home from a six-month deployment from Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.

Officials say the 27th Fighter Squadron deployment was the largest and fastest deployment of U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors in aviation history.

This deployment marks the first time Raptors were sent to Qatar to support American forces and interests in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

“It was an honor to welcome our Airmen home this morning,” said U.S. Air Force Col. David Lopez, 1st Fighter Wing commander. “We’re proud of the work they did while deployed, and we’re looking forward to getting the rest of the 2-7 home soon.”