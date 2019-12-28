Water service disrupted due to water main break in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Water will be off for 22 businesses and certain residences in Suffolk while the Department of Public Utilities repairs a water main break.

According to the city, the water main break occurred in the 1200 block of North Main Street Saturday morning.

The water shutoff will impact the 1400 to 2200 blocks of North Main Street. Residences on Edgewood Avenue, Northgate Lane and Longwood Avenue may see service disruption as well.

The city said water is expected to be off from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

One lane of northbound traffic was closed due to the incident.