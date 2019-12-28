Virginia Tech football visits Charlotte Motor Speedway ahead of Belk Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Virginia Tech football team took time out of their Belk Bowl preparation to stop by Charlotte Motor Speedway.

NASCAR driver and Halifax, Virginia native Jeb Burton was behind the wheel while head coach Justin Fuente and defensive coordinator Bud Foster were on the track.

"It was pretty cool," Foster said. "A guy that loves the Hokies and wanted to be here and riding like that."

"For me to come down here and kind of show 'em into my world a little bit was really cool," Burton said. "I've been a Virginia Tech fan my whole life and to be able to hang out with those guys was really special."

"I just think it's an incredible unique opportunity for our kids, which is ultimately what this should be about and is about," Fuente said. "The people in Charlotte have been great. The Belk Bowl, in particular, for our kids and a totally unique experience for 'em."

The Hokies face Kentucky 12 p.m. Tuesday at Bank of America Stadium.