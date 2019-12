HAMPTON, Va. – A male victim was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Hampton Friday night.

According to the Hampton Police Division, the single-vehicle accident happened at the intersection of West County Road and Woodland Street.

The driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Police are still investigating, and there is no further information at this time.

Officers are on scene investigating a single motorcycle accident at County/Woodland. One male with life threatening injuries. No further info at this time. pic.twitter.com/bZ4PIzUnf7 — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) December 28, 2019