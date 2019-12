PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are investigating after a man was shot on Saturday night.

Around 8:09 p.m, a call to officials informed them of a gunshot victim located in the 3800 block of Twin Pines Road.

When police arrived on scene, reports say they located a man who had been shot in the upper body. The victim was then transported to a local hospital.

There are no further details at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates.