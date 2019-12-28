× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Rain on the way, along with the return of cooler air

Very warm end to the decade…

Tonight, fog will be possible under mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be (mild) and in the mid 40s.

Sunday will be warmer with more clouds. Highs will reach the mid 60s. A stray shower during the day will be possible but it’s looking more and more likely that the daylight hours Sunday will be dry. As for Sunday night, showers will move in along a cold front from west to east and continue Monday morning to Monday afternoon. Monday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low 70s. Winds will increase Monday and could gust as high as 30 mph.

Rain will end Monday evening with clearing skies and lows in the mid 40s.

New Years Eve Day will be noticeably cooler and drier with highs in the mid 50s. New Years Eve Night will feature mainly clear skies with temperatures in the upper 30s.

And to start 2020 – Tuesday will feature wall to wall sunshine with highs in the low 50s!

