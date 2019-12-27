Terry McLaurin ruled out for Sunday’s game, just 8 yards away from Redskins rookie receiving yards record

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Washington receiver Terry McLaurin came so close to setting the new Redskins rookie receiving yards record, but concussion protocol left him just eight yards shy of the mark.

Gary Clark holds the record with 926 yards.

Through 14 games, McLaurin finished with 58 receptions for 919 yards and seven touchdowns. He became the first player in NFL history to have five or more receptions and a touchdown through each of his first three NFL games.

McLaurin is currently first among NFL rookies this season in catches, second in yards and tied for second in touchdowns.

“Yeah, I am [disappointed],” offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell said about McLaurin not getting the chance to set a record. “He’s obviously led the pack and been in front since the very first game against Philly making big time plays for us. Then just the growth throughout the season of him kind of developing almost into a leadership role and the ability to be one of those guys, those young core players that we can really build around here.

“Obviously, for the personal records for him, not that he needs it, but the validation of the special things he did as a rookie in this league as obviously a third-round draft pick. I think he deserves all the credit and hopefully it’s just the start for the great things to come.”

Washington faces the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium this Sunday at 4:25 p.m.