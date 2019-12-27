Suffolk Fire, Police respond to hazmat spill

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department and Suffolk Fire & Rescue units are on the scene of a hazmat spill on eastbound Route 17.

According to fire officials, a tanker truck carrying waste water and jet fuel spilled fluids over an estimated quarter mile to half mile span of the roadway Friday morning. The call came in at approximately 10:36 a.m. for the spill.

The tanker truck reportedly had a valve open while traveling before being stopped at an intersection, according to Battalion Chief Charles Jolly.

A hazmat company has been contacted and will assist with cleanup efforts. One eastbound lane will be closed due to the cleanup.