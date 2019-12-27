Reichel Foods recalls egg-containing products due to potential of listeria contamination

Reichel Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling some of its single-serving prepackaged snacks containing hard-boiled eggs due to the potential of Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the affected products are Pro2Snax To The Max Granny Apples/Hard Boiled Egg/Cheddar/Cashew & Craisin and Pro2Snax To The Max Gala Apples/Hard Boiled Egg/White Cheddar/Almond & Craisin.

The recall is taking place due to notification from Georgia-based Almark Foods that some of the eggs it supplied may have been contaminated with listeria.

No illnesses have been reported related to the Pro2Snax To The Max products.

Customers who bought the products should discard them immediately or return them to their point of purchase for a full refund.