Radio host Don Imus dies at 79, CBS reports

Radio host Don Imus has died, his representative confirmed to CBS News. 

Imus was 79 years old.

FILE – In this May 29, 2015, file photo, cable television and radio personality Don Imus appears on his last “Imus in the Morning” program, on the Fox Business Network, in New York. The sprawling cattle ranch in northern New Mexico owned by Imus is for sale, The Santa Fe New Mexico reports. The 2,400-acre ranch near the small community of Ribera, N.M., about 45 miles east of Santa Fe, has been used to benefit children afflicted by cancer. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

According to a statement, the controversial radio personality died Friday morning at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in College Station, Texas, after having been hospitalized since Christmas Eve.

Longtime friend and fellow radio host Mike Francesca called Imus “one of the true giants in the history of radio.”

Imus spent more than 50 years on the air and was named by Time magazine as one of the most 25 Influential People in America.

His career almost came to a halt in April 2007 after he referred to members of the Rutgers women’s basketball team as “nappy-headed hoes.” His syndicated CBS radio show was canceled, and MBSNC also canceled his TV show, CBS reports.

In his final interview in 2018, he told CBS “Sunday Morning” that the “Rutgers things I regret,” saying “I knew better.”

This is a developing story.

