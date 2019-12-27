Radio host Don Imus dies at 79, CBS reports

Radio host Don Imus has died, his representative confirmed to CBS News.

Imus was 79 years old.

According to a statement, the controversial radio personality died Friday morning at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in College Station, Texas, after having been hospitalized since Christmas Eve.

Longtime friend and fellow radio host Mike Francesca called Imus “one of the true giants in the history of radio.”

Imus spent more than 50 years on the air and was named by Time magazine as one of the most 25 Influential People in America.

His career almost came to a halt in April 2007 after he referred to members of the Rutgers women’s basketball team as “nappy-headed hoes.” His syndicated CBS radio show was canceled, and MBSNC also canceled his TV show, CBS reports.

In his final interview in 2018, he told CBS “Sunday Morning” that the “Rutgers things I regret,” saying “I knew better.”

This is a developing story.