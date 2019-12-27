Picking the perfect pillow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to getting a good night’s sleep, we often spend a lot of time thinking about the mattress, but perhaps just as important is the pillow!

If you’re on a quest to find the perfect pillow, listen up! Consumer Reports just finished testing pillows from popular brands to see which ones are best for a good night’s rest.

What makes the perfect pillow? Could ‘MyPillow’ be your pillow? That depends on who you’re asking.

“I’m definitely like a memory foam type of person," one customer said, while another said, “It has to be cool. I hate it when my pillow gets really warm!”

Consumer Reports tested nearly a dozen pillows from popular brands including Sealy, Tempur-Pedic and MyPillow.

“In our tests, we assess pillows based on how well they support the head and neck of both back and side sleepers of a range of sizes,” said Haniya Rae, Consumer Reports' home editor.

And this resilience test measures the firmness of the pillows to determine how each one holds up over time.

The pillows, ranging in price from about four dollars for one from Mainstays at Walmart to 170 dollars for Tempur-Pedic, consisted mostly of memory foam, polyester fibers or a combination of both.

If you want good support and a long-lasting pillow you’ll have to spend some money, but maybe not too much.

CR found that some of the cheaper pillows did offer good support out of the box, but when it came to keeping their shape, many fell flat.

“In our tests, we found that pillows that were lower-priced tended not to hold up as well as pillows that cost a little bit more,” Rae said.

And even some pricier pillows, like the 40-dollar MyPillow Classic and the 65-dollar Casper, earned earned only fair scores for resilience.

The best of the bunch? CR recommends the 60-dollar Coop Home Goods Premium Adjustable Loft Pillow. It’s excellent for both side and back sleepers of any size, and it comes with an extra foam kit so you can adjust the pillow to your liking.

One caveat, says Consumer Reports: all of the recommended pillows except the top-rated Coop pillow struggled with breathability. For example, while Tempur-Pedic’s 170-dollar Cloud Breeze Dual Cooling Pillow did earn a CR recommendation, it only scored a fair for breathability.