Person dies after being hit by train in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – A person has died after being hit by an Amtrak train in the 300 block of E. Washington Street Friday night.

The call came in at 6:30 p.m. Authorities say the crash happened at the intersection of Hall Avenue and E. Washington Street.

Police pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Officers with the Suffolk Police Department and Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews are currently on scene.

According to an Amtrak spokesperson, 135 people were on the train at the time of the crash. None of the train’s passengers or crew members were injured.

Service on the train has been temporarily suspended, the spokesperson said.

The road in the area, along with the rail crossing at Liberty Street and Moore Avenue, will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.

The Suffolk Police Department is investigating the incident, and Amtrak is cooperating with the incident.

There is no further information.

The crash remains under investigation.

