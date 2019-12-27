Norfolk State head football coach Latrell Scott receives a contract extension

NORFOLK, Va. (NSUSpartans.com) – Norfolk State University President Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston and Director of Athletics Marty L. Miller announced Friday that head football coach Latrell Scott has received a contract extension through Jan. 2, 2021. Upon approval of the Board of Visitors, the agreement shall automatically be converted to a two-year contract, ending on Jan. 2, 2022.

Scott, whose current contract was set to expire, led the Spartans to a 5-7 season in 2019, the program’s most wins since 2011. After beginning the year 1-5, which included losses to FBS programs Old Dominion and Coastal Carolina and FCS semifinalist Montana State, NSU rebounded to win four of its final six games. That included the Spartans’ first three-game winning streak since 2011.

“Based upon the performance of the football team during the second half of the season, Dr. Adams-Gaston and I believe that Coach Scott has earned the opportunity to continue as the head coach of the football team,” Miller said. “With 18 starters and a veteran coaching staff returning next season, the team should be in a position to compete for the conference championship.”

The Spartans set new single-season school records for points scored in the Division I era (28.9 ppg) and in MEAC play (31.8 ppg). That led to a school-record 13 Spartans earning All-MEAC honors, nine of whom are expected to be among the returning starters for NSU in 2020.

“I would like to thank the Board of Visitors, Dr. Adams-Gaston, Coach Miller and the entire campus community for their support and belief in our program,” Scott said. “Most important, I am excited that my staff and I will be able to continue to coach and mentor some of the finest student-athletes that anyone could imagine.

“Norfolk State is a wonderful place and the University is moving in a positive direction. We look to continue our program’s upward trend in order to give our loyal Spartan supporters the results that we all expect.”