Norfolk Public Schools serves free lunch to students during winter break

NORFOLK, Va. - Sometimes there is such a thing as a free lunch!

Kids worked up an appetite at a couple of local community centers, and Norfolk Public Schools was able to provide them a free lunch during the winter break.

News 3 was at the Berkley Community Center Friday afternoon.

School officials said they wanted to be sure these kids get the nourishment they need even when school is not in session.

"A lot of these kids do eat with us - breakfast, lunch and dinner - during the normal school day, so when we have two weeks of kids not being in school, they miss out on that opportunity to have that healthy, nutritious meal and it can be a lifeline for many children," said Livia Berg, operations manager.

The program takes place at the Berkley and Norview Community Centers next week - on Monday, Thursday and Friday - as well.

All children under 18 are welcome.