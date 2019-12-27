Man injured in Hampton stabbing, police investigating

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with a Thursday night stabbing.

At approximately 10:59 p.m., dispatch received a call in reference to a walk-in stabbing victim at a local hospital. Officers were dispatched and made contact with the victim, who was identified as a 28-year-old man.

Police learned that the victim was walking in the area of North 4th Street and Tappan Avenue when an altercation ensued with an unknown suspect, during which the victim was stabbed. His injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

If you or anyone you know has information that could help police, take action and call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.