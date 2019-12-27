× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Even warmer temperatures, rain arrives Sunday

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

A warm stretch to end the year… Expect a mix of clouds tonight with lows in the upper 40s and fog developing overnight.

The warm air sticks around for the weekend. Highs will return to the low 60s on Saturday but climb to the mid 60s on Sunday. We will see a mix of clouds again Saturday with low rain chances. Rain will move in on Sunday, mainly for the second half of the day. Showers will continue Sunday night to Monday morning.

As we get ready to start 2020, we will return to sunshine, but cooler air will make a comeback. Highs will drop to the low and mid 50s, closer to normal for this time of year.

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: N/NE 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 27th

1892 Winter Storm: 18.6″ snow in Norfolk (3 Day Total)

