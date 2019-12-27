× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Several days in the 60s

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Dense Fog Advisory until 9 AM Friday for most of southeast Virginia and parts of northeastern North Carolina. Many locations will see visibility less than 1 mile.

A warm stretch to end the year… Watch out for dense fog this morning! Many locations will see visibility less than 1 mile. Once the fog lifts around mid-morning, we will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies through the day. Temperatures will reach to the low and mid 60s this afternoon, almost 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

The warm air sticks around for the weekend. Highs will return to the low 60s on Saturday but climb to the mid 60s on Sunday. We will see a mix of clouds again Saturday with low rain chances. Rain will move in on Sunday, mainly for the second half of the day. Showers will continue Sunday night to Monday morning.

As we get ready to start 2020, we will return to sunshine, but cooler air will make a comeback. Highs will drop to the low and mid 50s, closer to normal for this time of year.

Today: AM Fog, Mix of Clouds. Highs in the low-mid 60s. Winds: NW/SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: N/NE 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 27th

1892 Winter Storm: 18.6″ snow in Norfolk (3 Day Total)

