Chris Evans and his dog wear matching ‘Knives Out’ sweaters

Posted 2:26 pm, December 27, 2019, by

Chris Evans posted two photos on Twitter of his dog, Dodger, wearing a white cable-knit sweater, a nearly identical one to his now famous sweater from the recent throw-back murder mystery “Knives Out.”

Chris Evans has officially won Christmas.

The actor posted two photos on Twitter of his dog, Dodger, wearing a white cable-knit sweater, a nearly identical one to his now famous sweater from the recent throw-back murder mystery “Knives Out.”

One fan replied in the comments, “You said Im gonna give Twitter everything thy want.”

While another wrote, “Chris bless you for this picture.”

Related: Act 3 Podcast: Knives Out and the No Time to Die Trailer 

Several people said Dodger won the challenge.

Evans, thank you for giving the greatest gift of all.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.