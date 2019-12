Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Scope is a hub of activity right now - or should we say a "hive" of activity.

News 3 got a peek behind the scenes Friday as performers with Cirque du Soleil practiced for their weekend performances.

The show is called "OVO," and its inspiration is the world of insects.

There are five local performances; the first starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday.