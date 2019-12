NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A woman was found dead after a house fire in Newport News late Christmas night.

Fire officials tell News 3 they got called to Colonial Place, a street off Warwick Boulevard, between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The victim has been identified. However, officials said they are waiting until they notify next of kin to release the woman’s name.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.