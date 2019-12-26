Whoville takes over North Carolina mountain town for Christmas Eve

FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — An event proposed last year took off this Christmas Eve in Franklin.

A young boy who is deaf came up with the idea to transform the town into Whoville after being inspired by “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

Organizers said the event is a way to bring the community together and to remind everyone of the true meaning of Christmas.

Carol Anne Elliot is a teacher who works with the boy and she explained how much the event means to him.

“He loves Christmas, he loves the tree, he loves everything about Christmas and he just said he wanted to see people happy and he could tell by their faces and the way they were singing they were happy,” Elliot, a teacher at East Franklin Elementary School, said.

City officials said they plan on continuing the yearly tradition.

