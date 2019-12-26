Virginia football arrives in Fort Lauderdale for Orange Bowl

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The University of Virginia football team has touched down in Fort Lauderdale ahead of Monday’s Orange Bowl matchup with the University of Florida.

UVA (9-3) is making its Orange Bowl debut, and first appearance in a New Year’s Six game since the format was adopted for the 2014 season.

When the Cavaliers and Gators (10-2) face off, it marks just the second meeting in series history and first time since October 3, 1959 when UVA lost to UF 55-10 at Florida Field.

Monday’s game at Hard Rock Stadium is set to kick off at 8 p.m.