× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Warm up to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Big warm up on the way… Watch out for areas of patchy but dense fog this morning. Some locations will see visibility less than 1 mile. Temperatures will start in the 30s today, near freezing for many. Areas of freezing fog could create the potential for slick roads, especially on bridges and overpasses. Expect partly cloudy skies today with highs warming to the mid and upper 50s, at least 5 degrees warmer than yesterday.

We will warm to near 60 on Friday. Expect a mix of clouds through the day but rain chances will be slim. The warm up continues for the weekend. Highs will return to the low 60s on Saturday but climb to the upper 60s on Sunday. We will see a mix of clouds again Saturday with low rain chances. Rain will move in on Sunday, mainly for the second half of the day. Showers will continue Sunday night to Monday morning.

As we get ready to start 2020, we will return to sunshine, but cooler air will make a comeback. Highs will drop to the low 50s, closer to normal for this time of year.

Today: AM Fog, Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds: NW/NE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows near 40. Winds: NE/N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds. Highs near 60. Winds: W/SW 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 26th

1892 Winter Storm: 18.6″ snow in Norfolk (3 Day Total)

2004 Winter Storm: 6-14″ Southeast Virginia, 6-11″ Northeast North Carolina

2007 Heavy Rain Across Central VA: 3-4″

