May the hugs be with you: Disney’s Baby Yoda toy in the works

Soon, he will be here: A Baby Yoda toy is in the works.

It’s based on the creature known as “The Child,” a character that appears in the new Disney+ series “Star Wars: The Mandalorian.” Since his introduction, Baby Yoda has taken the Internet by storm.

Disney is now taking pre-orders on the toy, but it won’t be available until March 9, 2020. It’ll cost you $24.99.

The cuddly plush features embroidered features, a faux suede coat and fuzzy trims.

Hasbro says its own line of Baby Yoda toys will also be available sometime in 2020.

The people behind “The Mandalorian” say they waited to release Baby Yoda toys to avoid spoiling the character’s reveal.

Pre-order the Baby Yoda plush from shopDisney here.