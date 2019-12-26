Man killed in wrong-way crash in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department responded to a two-vehicle traffic crash Thursday morning.

According to police, the call came in at 12:46 a.m. When officers responded to the scene of the crash on Warwick Boulevard, just north of Lees Mill Drive, they found an adult male who had been ejected from a vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police learned that the man was driving southbound in the northbound lane when his vehicle collided with another vehicle. The occupants of the other vehicle did not report injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.